Telford Balloon Fiesta wows crowds despite Saturday's 'Night Glow' being cancelled for safety reasons

The balloon festival attracted huge crowds. Photo courtesy: Kara Thomas

Record visitor numbers were seen at the Telford Balloon Fiesta which returned to the QEII Arena at the weekend, with music and fun galore.

However, rowdy behaviour and people trying to climb over fences as the park reached capacity soured the fun on Saturday evening. Police, concerned about too many people in the venue and fighting breaking out, ordered the fiesta to close early for the day.

It meant the popular Night Glow did not take place.

Kara Thomas, who took this photo, had a "fab time" but admits it was incredibly busy.

However the event returned on Sunday for a second full day of entertainment.

A spokesperson for Telford & Wrekin Council said: “We want people to have fun, but we have to keep people safe. On the advice of the police we cancelled the Saturday Night Glow show because of the size of the crowds.

“We know this was disappointing, but hope our visitors enjoyed the free performances, balloons and carnival parade throughout the weekend.

“We’ll be reviewing how visitor numbers are managed for next year.”

The weekend began with musical performances on Friday evening.

A colourful display of hot air balloons filled the sky over the park in Telford

Then about 18 balloons launched as dawn broke on Saturday and Sunday morning. Some got further than others, however. The striking Maxwell coffee balloon only made it as far as a field off Stirchley Avenue.

Back at the QE11 Arena visitors enjoyed a variety of activities from music on Friday event to all day Saturday and Sunday.

It was the perfect weather and those who did not get to the event enjoyed seeing the balloons over their homes. In the arena was a balloon flight simulator so people could see what it feels like to go up in a balloon.

Highlights included a fiesta procession on Sunday from Southwater to the area and Saturday’s performances by the Imps Motorcycle Display Team as well as more live music on the main stage.

The IMPS Motorcycle Display Team.

This included, on Saturday, the this time from the Shropshire Music Awards, with The Original Wanted and Ruby Allen from 2pm, and then Trademark Blud and Papermoon.

Sunday morning’s balloon launch was followed by entertainment including the Circus Sensible Show and a carnival parade from Southwater to the arena. Stage performances throughout the afternoon were followed by singer Macey O.

On the musical front Dirty Rockin Scoundrels kicked things off on Friday, followed by Gineva from 6.15pm to 7.15pm, before headliners Focus closed out the evening from 8pm to 9pm. Dutch rockers Focus, most famous for their track Hocus Pocus, which was featured on Nike’s 2010 World Cup advert starring Wayne Rooney, are currently in the middle of their European tour.

Sunday’s line-up includes the Circus Sensible Show, a carnival parade, break out dance routines and then stage performances from dance and community groups as well as Macy O.

Councillor Carolyn Healy, Telford & Wrekin Council cabinet member for cultural services, said: “This is a highlight in the events calendar for Telford & Wrekin Council as we know it attracts regional visitors as well as thousands of our residents in the borough.