Fergus returns from volunteering trip to top exam results

Fergus Wilson in Borneo

The 16-year-old was one of five Wrekin College students who travelled to the South East Asian island to work with rural communities. Students visited the small village of Tinangol where they helped to build a community centre and had the opportunity to experience some of the island's world famous wildlife including monitor lizards and monkeys and scuba diva on the island's coral reef.

Fergus who discovered he had gained nin grade 9’s and one grade 8 GCSEs said that the trip offered the opportunity to step outside of his comfort zone.

“I first heard about the trip in year 8 and to be honest, it seemed pretty intimidating. Mostly, I thought it would be a great opportunity to get out of my comfort zone and meet new people; scuba diving sounded really cool too. It sounds stereotypical but I was excited about the opportunity to really make a difference, and contribute something to the world.” Fergus said.

“The areas we visited were very remote which meant that we had to quickly get used to a life without the luxuries we’re so lucky to have at home, Within a couple of days you learn that they really aren’t necessary and seeing just how happy the people that we met were just goes to show that a sense of community and tradition is much more important than physical possessions.”

“One of the highlights for me was meeting the kids that lived in Tinangol while we were building the community centre. On the final day, we donated some football shirts which they loved and we ended up playing a few matches against them which we won. Though they did get their own back later when they thrashed us at volleyball."

"We’re so lucky that Wrekin gives us these kinds of opportunities and to be able to say that you've been to some of the most remote places on Earth is truly amazing. I’d say that the experience is even better if you do it with people you don't really know, as even though it's a bit more difficult than going with your friends, I think you get a lot more out of it, and gain a lot more confidence in the process.”