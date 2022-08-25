Watchdogs won't investigate council in Shropshire in shower-over-bath row

Telford & Wrekin Council

The woman, named as Ms B, had difficulty using the bath and complained to the Local Government Ombudsman after Telford & Wrekin Council did not carry out the work after it helped her to fill in the forms in 2020.

Ms B later enquired about moving to alternative accommodation.

The council then asked Ms B to confirm if she intended to stay in her property for five years rather than move. The council has a duty to spend public money wisely. But the LGO was told that Ms B did not reply and the council closed the application.

Even though the council did not specify a five year rule, the LGO said it would not investigate the matter further.

"We will not investigate this matter because there is no sign of fault by the council which warrants our involvement," said the LGO this week.

The council was advised by the LGO to be more specific in its five year occupancy rule. It also apologised to Ms B for not making the five-year requirement clearer in its application information.

"The council is reasonably entitled to seek assurances about an applicant’s intention to remain at their property if it is spending public money on works to facilitate that applicant’s use of the property, and to adopt a policy to that effect.

"In this case Ms B has not to date confirmed her intention to stay at her property and, therefore, she has not complied with the eligibility criteria set out in the council’s policy.