Firefighters have to deal with a fire in the open in Telford on Wednesday night.

A crew from Telford Central went to Briggs Way in Wrockwardine Wood just after 10pm.

"They found an unattended disposable barbecue which was extinguished by fire service personnel using knapsacks."

Now Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service is urging people out and about enjoying the good weather over the long weekend not to use disposable bbqs.