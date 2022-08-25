M54 drivers thanked for patience after long loads delivered to Telford wheelie bin firm

Picture: @OPUShropshire

Shropshire's Operational Patrol Unit had flashing lights on as the four long loads were taken along the M54 to Hortonwood on Thursday morning.

The loads were four silos to hold materials at the Hortonwood West site of Telford manufacturer Craemer, which confirmed the movements. A company spokesman said there was no more to add at this stage.

Shropshire Police tweeted a video showing a very long lorry negotiating the site entrance.

They added: "Thanks for all road users patience."

Craemer is one of the world‘s leading manufacturers of high quality plastic pallets, and is also recognised as one of Europe‘s market leaders with their range of storage and transport containers as well as wheelie bins. Craemer UK makes plastic pallets, containers, fish boxes and wheelie bins.

The company earlier this year won a contract to produce new recycling bins that will be delivered to households across the Shropshire Council area. The new wheelie bins – for recycling cans, plastic and glass at the kerbside – are available on request.

The new contract followed a significant period of growth for German manufacturer Craemer, which has seen it open its Site B factory on Hortonwood West to add to its Site A at Hortonwood nearby as well as take on dozens of new staff to meet a surge in demand.

Site B has allowed the company to introduce new larger machinery as it diversifies its products, including new four-wheel large waste containers

The company also has room to extend the factory at Site B, with six of 13 acres developed and an expanded storage area.

Telford, escort of 4 long loads from M54 to Hortonwood, thanks for all road users patience. @OPUWorcs #MTST pic.twitter.com/1R0wxle0Js — OPU Shropshire (@OPUShropshire) August 25, 2022