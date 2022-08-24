Go green and enter a calendar competition

One of last year's winners, Linda Horla

The 2023 calendar will look at what people are doing to make their area more eco-friendly.

"Taking care of the earth has never been more important and we want people to show how they are making an impact – get snapping, painting or creating and send us your entries," Sam Hine, Social Value and Inclusion Manager for The Wrekin Housing Group said.

"Think hedgehog hotels for the autumn months, lawns with luscious wildflowers and busy bumble bees for spring and summer, and reclaimed ‘rubbish’ sculptures to add a splash of colour to the winter months."

“It’s the fourth year of running our popular calendar competition and this year we wanted to highlight the climate crisis and encourage our tenants to live a more eco-conscious life.

"This could be as simple as reducing waste, reusing and recycling around the home, growing some wild flowers or a veg patch.

“I’m looking forward to seeing how the artists are making small sustainable changes to inspire others.”