Queues have been stretching back on the Forge roundabout, with traffic grinding to a halt on Rampart Way.

There are overnight roadworks on the stretch of Rampart Way which were scheduled to start on Monday and finish on Friday.

The closure is supposed to be in place from 11pm to 7am.

Many motorists gave up on waiting this morning and drove over the central reservation to join the opposite carriageway and find another route.