Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

New children's book from former journalist

By Sue AustinTelfordPublished:

A former Shropshire journalist has just published her latest younger readers' novel, inspired by a trip to Mount Everest.

SHROPSHIRE STAR ( JOHN SAMBROOKS ) 13/04/17 Byline pic of reporter Rebecca King. . . .
SHROPSHIRE STAR ( JOHN SAMBROOKS ) 13/04/17 Byline pic of reporter Rebecca King. . . .

Rebecca King's book, Ember Shadows and the fates of Mount Never, is based in the magical village of Everspring.

It tells of 12-year-old Ember and her race against time to discover the mystery of mysterious Mount Never to save her sister's life and find out her own fate.

As well ar writing for the Shropshire Star, Rebecca was a primary school teacher, spending three years teaching in China.

She said she was inspired to write Ember Shadows and the Fates of Mount Never after visiting Mount Everest, in search of her Tibetan heritage.

She now lives in Bratislava, Slovakia, with her partner and her Chinese rescue dog, Mushu.

"Ember sets off up the mountain to uncover the secret behind the 'fate cards' that all children receive," she said.

"In a race against the clock through a magical landscape, she encounters a forbidden realms full of magic, trickery, and curious creatures."

Ember Shadows and the fates of Mount Never by By RebeccaKing and Illustrated by Raquel Ochoa is available in paperback ISBN: 9781510109957.

Telford
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News