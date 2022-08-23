New children's book from former journalist

SHROPSHIRE STAR ( JOHN SAMBROOKS ) 13/04/17 Byline pic of reporter Rebecca King. . . .

Rebecca King's book, Ember Shadows and the fates of Mount Never, is based in the magical village of Everspring.

It tells of 12-year-old Ember and her race against time to discover the mystery of mysterious Mount Never to save her sister's life and find out her own fate.

As well ar writing for the Shropshire Star, Rebecca was a primary school teacher, spending three years teaching in China.

She said she was inspired to write Ember Shadows and the Fates of Mount Never after visiting Mount Everest, in search of her Tibetan heritage.

She now lives in Bratislava, Slovakia, with her partner and her Chinese rescue dog, Mushu.

"Ember sets off up the mountain to uncover the secret behind the 'fate cards' that all children receive," she said.

"In a race against the clock through a magical landscape, she encounters a forbidden realms full of magic, trickery, and curious creatures."