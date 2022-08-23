'Inspiring' cookery classes aim to help families tackle the cost-of-living crisis in Madeley

Sharon Dean and Janet Murphy

The Hub on the Hill in Sutton Hill, Telford, is launching new weekly sessions from September.

“We want to help people who are facing rising costs to learn how to feed a family on a budget,” said Sharon Dean, catering manager at the hub, a charity set up five years ago by local residents.

The weekly classes will run from 10am until 2pm from September 5 and Sharon said: "We hope as many people as possible will come along – it should be both fun and informative.

“The Hub on the Hill has become a thriving centre with the needs of the community at its core, offering a range of support services.

“There is a real demand at the moment to help local families who are seeing prices rise like never before – it is a very daunting time.

“Our classes, run in the kitchens here, will demonstrate how healthy food can be created without spending huge amounts of money,” Sharon added.

Helena Morgan, Mayor of Madeley Town Council, which helps to fund the centre, said: "Having a facility like Hub on the Hill is a valuable resource in our community.

“It is inspiring to see so many children using the centre and I am really pleased to see the cooking classes taking place too.

"It is such a valuable skill to have and will bring people together to learn something new."

The cookery class will be funded by the Telford & Wrekin Council Health Inequality Fund.