Award-winning Telford parks raise their new Green Flags for 2022

park

Councillor Carolyn Healy was joined by representatives from town councils, ‘friends’ groups, council colleagues and parks contractors for flag-raising ceremonies throughout August at Telford Town Park, Dawley Park and Hartshill Park.

The borough’s fourth award-winning site is Ironbridge's Dale End Park, which will see its flag raising ceremony held in September. Dale End Park has won a Green Flag for the first time this year thanks to a council investment package which has seen £3,750,000 committed to improving and enhancing Telford and Wrekin’s parks and open spaces.

At the flag-raising events, Councillor Healy thanked all those involved in maintaining the parks to such a high standard and reflected on how important these spaces are to the local community.

Marie Owen, from the Friends of Dawley Park group, said: “All the people of Dawley are very proud. I know they are because they come up to us daily and tell us how wonderful the park looks and what a good job we do.

“We’re delighted that our work has helped Dawley Park maintain its Green Flag status for a third consecutive year.

“I’m so pleased that the council is investing in our borough’s parks for everyone to enjoy.”

Councillor Healey said: “We recognise how much our residents value these sites – what a lifeline they’ve provided during the pandemic and continue to provide during the cost of living crisis when other activities may be unaffordable for many.