Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Award-winning Telford parks raise their new Green Flags for 2022

By Sue AustinDawleyAttractionsPublished: Comments

Telford & Wrekin Council has raised Green Flags at three of the borough’s latest parks to win a prestigious Green Flag award for 2022.

park
park

Councillor Carolyn Healy was joined by representatives from town councils, ‘friends’ groups, council colleagues and parks contractors for flag-raising ceremonies throughout August at Telford Town Park, Dawley Park and Hartshill Park.

The borough’s fourth award-winning site is Ironbridge's Dale End Park, which will see its flag raising ceremony held in September. Dale End Park has won a Green Flag for the first time this year thanks to a council investment package which has seen £3,750,000 committed to improving and enhancing Telford and Wrekin’s parks and open spaces.

At the flag-raising events, Councillor Healy thanked all those involved in maintaining the parks to such a high standard and reflected on how important these spaces are to the local community.

Marie Owen, from the Friends of Dawley Park group, said: “All the people of Dawley are very proud. I know they are because they come up to us daily and tell us how wonderful the park looks and what a good job we do.

“We’re delighted that our work has helped Dawley Park maintain its Green Flag status for a third consecutive year.

“I’m so pleased that the council is investing in our borough’s parks for everyone to enjoy.”

Councillor Healey said: “We recognise how much our residents value these sites – what a lifeline they’ve provided during the pandemic and continue to provide during the cost of living crisis when other activities may be unaffordable for many.

“With our £3.75m investment package, we’re investing more money into our parks and play areas, and protecting more green spaces than ever before. We’re saying to our residents, ‘We are on your side’.”

Attractions
Entertainment
Telford entertainment
Dawley
Telford
Local Hubs
News
Ironbridge
Environment
Politics
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News