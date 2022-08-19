Telford to send hope message to help prevent suicide and homelessness

The Telford community is looking to spread a message of hope to those who are homeless

The ‘'Project Hope Telford'’ event in Southwater Square, Telford on Saturday, September 10 will take place from 11am-3pm, to coincide with World Suicide Prevention Day and will also recognise World Homeless Day which takes place on October 10.

It has been organised by the local suicide prevention action group, Telford & Wrekin Council’s public health and housing teams and partners and those with lived experience.

A mix of music, street art, face painting, circus skills and creative activities aim to raise awareness of the fact that someone sleeping rough is nine times more likely to die by suicide than a member of the general public.

Statistics from the Office for National Statistics in 2018 show 94 men take their lives each week and suicide is the second most common cause of death among people who are homeless in England and Wales. Thirteen per cent of deaths in 2021 among homeless people were also due to suicide.

On the day, sleeping bags will be laid out on Southwater Square, Telford to spell the word ‘hope’ and there will also be a tree of hope for people to leave inspirational messages.

Project Hope

A series of water bottles have also been produced in conjunction with the Cameron Grant Memorial Trust which aim to support those that are homeless and suffering with mental ill health.

The bottles, which have local contact numbers for help and support on them, will be handed out to rough sleepers on the day.

Councillor Kelly Middleton, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Leisure, Public Health and Wellbeing, Equalities and Partnerships, said: “Every life lost to suicide is a tragedy, one that can often be prevented by listening and talking to someone when in need.

“This event shows we are here to help those who are struggling with suicidal thoughts and support the most vulnerable, particularly those who are homeless for whatever reason. There is always someone to turn to for help.”

Councillor Paul Watling, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Safer and Stronger Communities, added: “Being homeless can a huge detrimental impact on people’s mental health and figures show that suicide is a common cause of death amongst the homeless.

“We are making great strides to support the homeless across the borough through a series of initiatives such as the ‘Everybody In For Good’ campaign and through our rough sleeper taskforce.

“With World Homeless Day fast approaching, this event aims to highlight the help which is available and underline our commitment to helping local people - giving them hope for the future by ensuring they have a roof over their head.

“People who are homeless need emotional support as well as practical help and we know that suicide and homelessness are both issues of inequality.”