Telford apprentice gears up to help charity

Billy is ready for action

Billy Grew, a third year engineering apprentice at Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land in Telford, will be racing in the Phil Price Memorial Woodpecker Rally in Ludlow on September 3, as he looks to raise money for SSAFA, The Armed Forces Charity.

The 19-year-old will compete against 170 rally enthusiasts as part of the UK premiere Gravel Championship, covering 44 stage miles through Haye Park and Radnor Forest.

His company will sponsor Billy in the event, with a number of staff attending the event to offer their support and promote recruitment opportunities and apprenticeships.

Billy said: “I'm eager to compete with my co-driver Simon Rogers and I'm also delighted I'll be working with my employer, RBSL, for this event,

"It's a chance to promote new career opportunities in Shropshire and support SSAFA, the Armed Forces Charity. RBSL is sponsoring me in the race and their support is so important to me.”

Billy started out in Motorsport aged just 14, competing in the Junior F1000 rally series. In his first couple of years, he achieved multiple podium positions and winning ‘Top Rookie Driver.’

Ian Yewer, HR Director at RBSL added: “When Billy approached us asking if we would like to sponsor his upcoming event, it was a great opportunity for us to get involved.