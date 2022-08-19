Group protest over Telford motorway

Protesters with banners over the M54

Members of Extinction Rebellion (XR) Telford hung banners over the barriers reading: 'Stop Fossil Fuels' and 'Enough is Enough - climate action now.' They tweeted the pictures to the XR Telford thread, saying 'Rebels from Extinction Rebellion Telford out again today. Getting the message out above the M54 in Telford.'

The protest comes a week after they unfurled a large banner off the side of the Southwater multi-storey car park bearing the words 'climate crisis – act now'.

Not all the reaction to today's protest was positive, with Jackjones567 replying to the tweet: "How did the sign get there?

"How did the materials the signs are made from get to you?

"Why don't you get a job in the renewable energy sector and actually contribute to making a difference, instead of moaning at everyone else?

Brian said: "Life / world without fossil fuel: No food : No energy : No medicines : No transport : No emergency services : Etc Etc

"Life / world without 6 Billion humans - perfect!