Ten cars seized by police in Telford road sting

Picture: @OPUShropshire

Police in Shropshire teamed up with data company Datatag and the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency to launch the four hour operation in Telford on Thursday morning.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police's operational policing unit said in four hours they carried out more than 150 checks on vehicles.

Drivers of 10 vehicles will be despondent after having them seized and carried off on the back of a truck.

Some 28 drivers were reported, and three vehicles were prohibited from being used on the roads.

Police also gave a special 'shout out' to Datatag and the DVSA.