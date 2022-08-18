Gotcha! Amazon package proves downfall of Shropshire fly-tipper

Resident fined £400 after an identifying package was found among rubbish dumped in Bratton

Telford & Wrekin Council issued a Fixed Penalty Notice to a resident after an identifying package was found among rubbish dumped in the village of Bratton.

The rubbish on Bratton Lane, off the A442, was discovered by a member of the public and a council employee.

An empty Amazon package was among the rubbish, and contained a name and address which was traced back to a resident in Apley. The offender was issued a £400 fine by enforcement officers.

Councillor Richard Overton, cabinet member for housing, enforcement and transport, said: “This case sends out a clear message that Telford & Wrekin Council is determined to clamp down on fly tipping which is a significant cost to taxpayers.

“The illegal dumping of rubbish has a detrimental impact on the lives of residents. It is an eyesore as well as a health hazard causing unpleasant smells and attracting vermin. It can also create a dangerous environment for children, animals and wildlife."

As part of a drive to crack down on fly tippers, the council has launched Telford and Wrekin Watch – an initiative where residents can help identify offenders caught on CCTV or report information that could lead to a prosecution by calling 01952 388800.