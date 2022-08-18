Council set to take action over Newport road after speeding complaints

Forton Road. Picture: Google Maps

Newport councillors Tim Nelson and Peter Scott met with Highways officers from Telford & Wrekin Council last week to discuss what they say are a growing number of concerns over speeding from residents in Forton Road.

Now, following on from the discussion, the council have confirmed plans to introduce measures to crackdown on problems.

A council spokeswoman said: "With regards to Forton Road, budgets are currently being discussed to deliver a safety improvement scheme as part of the capital highways budget, part of £35m assigned to be delivered over the next two years to keep Telford moving.

"Further details on this scheme will be available in due course, and some measures have been agreed with local councillors.

"Once the scheme has been through a detailed design, further details will be made available towards the autumn."

Councillor Nelson had previously said action was needed to curb the speeding in the urban area.

“We have had a lot of mail from residents living on Forton Road or those running off it about speeding traffic and we have asked police and Telford & Wrekin Council to try to address concerns,” he said.

“The police have had camera patrols around the area and the next step is bringing in physical elements, whether it’s crossing points or a narrowing of the road, so motorists don’t dominate the road as much and take more care of their driving.”

Councillor Scott added: “We need measures which will help, as long as people obey the rules.

“Hopefully the proposals we have put forward will help. What we are trying to do is make the troublesome roads better and safer.”