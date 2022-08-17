'Devastating!' Telford charity has already provided 100,000 meals to struggling households this year

Telford Crisis Support of Operations Manager Simon Lellow

The startling total, revealed through analysis of parcels handed out by Telford Crisis Support, is a stark reminder of the devastating impact of the cost-of-living crisis.

The number is already 10,000 meals higher than in 2020, at the height of the pandemic. And operations manager Simon Lellow says the figure will only increase as inflation has surged into double digits for the first time in 40 years, piling more pressure on families.

Mr Lellow forecasts the number of meals handed out will, at the least, top the 150,000 mark by the end of 2022.

"So far this year, we have provided 101,000 meals to our communities in Telford & Wrekin and Shropshire," he said. "That's a pretty devastating figure and one which will give people an idea of the true scale of the problem we have at the moment.

"It puts some context around it, especially when compared to 2020. We thought that period, during the pandemic, would going to be the worst it would get, when we were doing emergency home deliveries.

"But the numbers are up, year on year, and it's just so worrying. Things are continually on the rise and not showing any signs of easing.

"It's difficult to know what's coming next.

"We've not been in this position before as an organisation or as a country to be honest and because of the summer recess, there are no practical measures being put in place.

"By the time they come in it may be too late for some people.

"From our perspective, the way it's going, even at the rate it is at the moment, we are looking at 150,000 plus meals provided this year.

"That would be a huge increase on 2020 and, at least a third up on last year. Then you remember that's just us. There are a lot of other groups in Shropshire doing what we are as well."

And Simon urged those who can support the charity with donations to do so, admitting their help is needed more than ever.

"The numbers of people needing our service are up, year on year, but donations are down as everyone tightens their belts.

"There was one lady I heard about who said she used to drop two tins in the food bank every time she went shopping but now she's using them herself.

"For us, what we do is unsustainable without support. We have the capacity to deliver more meals but we donations of food.We will keep battling away with it."