Telford & Wrekin Council launches online portal Visit Telford to boost tourism economy

The launch of the new website – visittelford.co.uk – marks the start of a campaign to support the growth of the visitor and culture sector in Telford and its surrounding areas.

Telford Town Park raising the flag after being award the Green Flag Award 2022.

Developed by the council's Tourism team, the website will encourage visitors to explore the countryside, activities and attractions on offer in the area.

Whether people are looking to find where to go, where to stay, what to do, where to eat and what's on– the platform will provide a hive of information for tourists.

Councillor Eileen Callear (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for visitor economy, employment and skills said: “Following the pandemic, we felt we needed to invest in a new platform that would support our tourism, retail and hospitality businesses – help them get back on their feet and provide new employment opportunities in these sectors.

“Telford’s major heritage destinations are a hotspot for international visitors and our top-class attractions, museums and outdoor centres and landscapes are a major pull for domestic, short stay and weekend visitors.

“This new portal will provide the perfect route to welcoming our out of area visitors back and inspire local people to see more of what’s on their doorstep.

“We’d like to encourage all businesses within the tourism, retail and hospitality sectors to register on Visit Telford for free and be fully represented as we showcase Telford as a wonderful tourist destination.”

The legendary Chinook HC6A ‘Bravo November’ has gone on display at the RAF Cosford Museum

More than 6 million visitors come to explore Telford each year, injecting more than £600 million into the local economy.

Now, the Visit Telford team are aiming for big growth in the sector, targeting new and existing markets to welcome new visitors to experience Telford all year round.

The website has been developed by leading digital tourism experts Simpleview who have worked with other major UK city destinations to transform their tourism appeal.

And over the coming months Visit Telford will introduce new features and benefits on the website including online booking for attractions, events, great days out and even table bookings at restaurants and eateries.

England fans watching the Women's Euro Final on the big screen at Southwater, Telford.

Nick Ralls, chief executive of The Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust, said: "It's fantastic to see Telford & Wrekin Council supporting the tourism sector by launching the Visit Telford promotional campaign and helping to boost the regional visitor economy.

"There are so many fantastic reasons to visit Telford & Wrekin and we are extremely proud that our 10 museum sites, situated in the heart of a UNESCO World Heritage Site, are a major draw for both local people and tourists travelling from further afield."

Tourism, retail, and hospitality businesses are encouraged to register their business free of charge online to benefit from free listings on the new website.