Police warning over potential car-theft concerns in Telford

Dawley and Malinslee Safer Neighbourhood Team issued the warning on social media.
The team said: "We are advising residents, particularly in the Horsehay and Lightmoor area, to take extra precautions to protect their vehicles following reports of youths trying car doors.
"Please ensure valuables are removed and are not on show.
"In addition, please double check you have actually locked your car and be vigilant. If you are worried or have anything we need to be aware of, please contact West Mercia Police."