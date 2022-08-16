Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police warning over potential car-theft concerns in Telford

By Matthew PanterTelfordPublished:

Telford residents are being warned to take steps to keep their cars safe after reports of 'youths trying to open car doors'.

Police have issued a warning
Police have issued a warning

Dawley and Malinslee Safer Neighbourhood Team issued the warning on social media.

The team said: "We are advising residents, particularly in the Horsehay and Lightmoor area, to take extra precautions to protect their vehicles following reports of youths trying car doors.

"Please ensure valuables are removed and are not on show.

"In addition, please double check you have actually locked your car and be vigilant. If you are worried or have anything we need to be aware of, please contact West Mercia Police."

Telford
Local Hubs
News
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

News reporter@MattPanterMedia

News reporter covering Sutton Coldfield. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News