Man injured in baler and crop fire

One of the many fires this weekend photo: Market Drayton fire station

Emergency services were called to Kynnersley Drive, Newport, at 3.30pm on Saturday.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said a male casualty was cared for by the ambulance service while firefighters dealt with a hay baler on fire and a 200 metre by 200 metre area of grassland.

It was another busy day for the fire service.

Fire crews from Hodnet and Market Drayton had to extinguish a timber and building materials fire at the Old Station Yard Pipe Gate in Market Drayton after the burning of waste got out of control. An appliance from Staffordshire and West Midlands Fire Service was also in attendance

Four fire crews from Ellesmere, Oswestry, Shrewsbury and Wem. An Operations officer deal with two acres of field and 20 large bales that were on fire in Iron Mills, Gobowen on Saturday afternoon.