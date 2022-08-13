Notification Settings

Man injured in baler and crop fire

By Sue AustinTelfordPublished:

A man had to be treated by paramedics when a fire in a hay baler spread to grassland.

One of the many fires this weekend photo: Market Drayton fire station
Emergency services were called to Kynnersley Drive, Newport, at 3.30pm on Saturday.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said a male casualty was cared for by the ambulance service while firefighters dealt with a hay baler on fire and a 200 metre by 200 metre area of grassland.

It was another busy day for the fire service.

Fire crews from Hodnet and Market Drayton had to extinguish a timber and building materials fire at the Old Station Yard Pipe Gate in Market Drayton after the burning of waste got out of control. An appliance from Staffordshire and West Midlands Fire Service was also in attendance

Four fire crews from Ellesmere, Oswestry, Shrewsbury and Wem. An Operations officer deal with two acres of field and 20 large bales that were on fire in Iron Mills, Gobowen on Saturday afternoon.

Two crews from Telford Central dealt with a stubble and telehandler fire, along with 100 tonne of manure on land at Harriots Hayes Lane on Saturday morning while crews from Minsterley and Shrewsbury prevents a hedgerow fire at Uffington spreading to an adjacent field.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

