Men urged to take advantage of free cancer test

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 25/10/2021 - Telford Stags Walking Football Club pictured here at AFC Telford united handing over a Â£75 cheque to Shropshire Prostate Cancer Support Group. In PictureL Dennis Briggs (Chairman Shropshire Prostate Cancer Support Group), Graham Riley (Deputy Chait Prostate Cancer Support Group) and Ryan Plant (Chairman Telford Stags)..

The PSA testing event with be held on the evening of September 19.

People must book online for the test at mypsatests.org.uk where they will be given the venue.

Dennis Briggs, chairman of the Shropshire prostate cancer group said pepole had to register themselves and book a time slot.

At an event in Lawley in the summer 250 men had tests.

"Of those tests seven were positve and 11 people had amber warnings. If not for the tests they would not have known. Our message is, get tested, save your life," Mr Briggs said.

“Men over the age of 40 really should think about having a test,” he said.

Mr Briggs, who himself survived prostate cancer 12 years ago, “The earlier it’s caught the easier it is to treat.”

The group raises funds to pay for the private testing and volunteer nurses administer the simple blood test.

“We do have buckets at the hall during the evening for donations but that is completely voluntary,” he said.

“We raise funds throughout the year to cover the costs of the event.”

The group aims to raise awareness of the most commonly diagnosed cancer in the UK.