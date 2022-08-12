Notification Settings

Fined: Telford motorist caught behind the wheel without license was carrying drugs

By Nick HumphreysTelfordPublished:

A motorist who was driving without a license and had drugs in his possession has been fined £600.

Patryk Kminikowski, aged 29, was caught driving a Peugeot 5008 in Hollyhurst Road, Wrockwardine Wood, Telford - the street where he lives - on June 27 this year.

He had a quantity of amphetamine in his possession, and had been driving without a license or insurance.

Kminikowski pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to possession of a controlled drug of Class B, using a motor vehicle without third party insurance, driving without a license and failing to answer to bail.

He was fined and had eight points put on his license.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

