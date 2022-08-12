Climate campaigners in car park banner protest

The banner at the Southwater car park

Telford's Exctinction Rebellion unfurled a large banner off the side of the Southwater multi-storey car park earlier this week, bearing the words 'climate crisis – act now'.

In a statement the group said: "Telford Extinction Rebellion are again highlighting the dangers of the continued long term use use of fossil fuels.

"Our one aim is for people, especially politicians, to “tell the truth” about the climate and the catastrophe we are in the middle of experiencing.

"Despite the fears of citizens and the warnings of leading scientists, plus despairing statements from Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, the government is still ploughing ahead with approving licences for new gas and oil projects and is even planning a new coal mine.

"The extreme heat that we are experiencing now will become our everyday future.

"As previously stated, many scientists believe that we are ‘way off’ making IPPC targets to reduce carbon emissions; that means the destructive forces already seen, becoming more frequent and severe.

"It’s summer, and officially too hot for the UK.