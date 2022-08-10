Shropshire pupil earns fifth-spot in Commonwealth Games gymnastics

Mia Evans took the fifth-spot in the competition alongside her teammates

Mia Evans, who performed in the Women's Team Final at Utilita Arena last weekend, took the fifth-spot in the competition alongside her teammates – Sofia Micallef, Mali Morgan, Poppy Stickler and Jea Maracha.

Mia Evans at the British Gymnastics Compulsory 1 competition at Lilleshall National Sports Centre

Competing in the Women's Artistic Gymnastics, Team Wales beat both Australia and Canada to the fifth-spot, despite them being one of the youngest in the competition with an average age of just 16.

Mia Evans is a pupil at Wrekin College in Shropshire and has racked up an array of sporting achievements – being named the British espoir floor and all-around Welsh champion in 2019.

Commenting on her place in the team she said: “I’m so excited to have been selected as part of the Commonwealth Games squad – competing for Wales is such an honour.

"I competed in the Olympic Hopes Cup back in 2019 which was an incredible experience and I'm so proud that I have the chance to compete on a national level again, especially at a Commonwealth Games held in the UK.

“I’ve dreamed of competing in the Commonwealth Games since I was eight years old so it really is a dream come true.

"I’m always looking to the future though and my ultimate goal is to compete as part of Team GB at the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024.”

Mia trains with Park Wrekin College Gymnastic Club – one of the most successful competitive gymnastic clubs in the UK.

And she has benefited from coaching by former Olympian Christine Still, who trained successful gymnasts including Amanda Reddin.

Tim Firth, headmaster at Wrekin College said: “We’re so very proud of Mia for her selection as part of Team Wales.

"It really is testament to the hard work and dedication that she consistently shows towards gymnastics and we’re delighted that once again, she has the opportunity to show her talents on the world stage.