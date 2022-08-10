'Severe' delays on M54 after car smashes into central reservation

The crash happened westbound near Codsall Wood at around 6pm. The driver was out of the car before fire crews arrived. The extent of any injuries suffered is not yet known.

A Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "At 6.03pm we were called to a one-vehicle road traffic collision. The occupier of the car was out prior to our arrival.

"The car collided with the central reservation." Fire crews left the scene at 6.25pm. Police and the ambulance service were also in attendance.

Commuters faced lengthy traffic delays as a result of the accident. This evening, the AA's traffic news service said delays are now easing.