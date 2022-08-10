Notification Settings

Police's heatwave warning after reports of youths setting fires in Telford

By Paul JenkinsTelfordPublished: Last Updated:

Telford police have been sending out extra patrols after reports of youths starting fires in the Old Park area.

Police called out to fires being started
They have warned people in the current conditions that even small fires can easily get out of hand.

An amber weather warning of extreme heat has been issued by the Met Office for Shropshire and Powys with temperatures set to reach over 30C.

The Telford Cops Twitter account tweeted: "We have received reports of youths setting fires in the Old Park area.

"With the current ground conditions this can easily get out of hand.

"Please take care in this heatwave, SNT Lawley & Overdale will be patrolling the area."

