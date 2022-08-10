Police's heatwave warning after reports of youths setting fires in Telford

Police called out to fires being started

They have warned people in the current conditions that even small fires can easily get out of hand.

An amber weather warning of extreme heat has been issued by the Met Office for Shropshire and Powys with temperatures set to reach over 30C.

The Telford Cops Twitter account tweeted: "We have received reports of youths setting fires in the Old Park area.

"With the current ground conditions this can easily get out of hand.