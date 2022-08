Fire crews called out to Ercall Heath

Crews from Hodnet and Market Drayton were called out to the fire at Bolas Road, Ercall Heath at around 10.30am on Wednesday.

They were at the scene for over an hour and 30 tonnes of hay bales and 20 metres of undergrowth was destroyed by the fire.

It is the second time within 24 hours that firefighters have dealt with a fire related to farm equipment.