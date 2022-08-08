Dog show to raise money for poorly pup left with one short leg

Dave

Lindsey Shaman runs Shaman's K9 Services in Telford which trains dogs and boosts their reactivity and confidence. She recently took in a Dutch Shepherd puppy advertised on Facebook who supposedly had a broken leg.

It turned out the leg had been broken four months prior to the advert and had not been treated in the correct manner so it was left 20cm shorter than his other legs.

She took him in, named him PupStar Dave and has arranged a treatment plan with vets which could result in removal of the leg. The outcome of the treatment is currently being discussed and will be known in the next week but a positive Facebook message on the company thread was posted on Sunday.

Pupstar Dave when injured

It read: "His leg isn't as swollen as it was and the sores have now calmed right down, with two disappearing and the big one looking lots better. He's no longer chewing his leg in pain as he has the correct pain relief and I'm adding in some nice bone and joint support which is working well."

The fun dog show will feature different classes of judging from best rescue to prettiest female and will also have stalls based around animal charities, a barbecue, a raffle and dog treats given out for all canine visitors.

It will take place on Sunday August 21 at 11am with entry for all dogs £2 and is one of a number of fundraisers planned including a donation session of dog training and an online auction.