Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Latest Telford car fire reported - but no foul play suspected

By Nick HumphreysTelfordPublished: Last Updated:

Another car fire has been dealt with in Telford - but no foul play is suspected, after a spate of vehicle blazes earlier in the year.

Church Street in Hadley. Photo: Google
Church Street in Hadley. Photo: Google

Firefighters were called to Church Street, Hadley, on Sunday evening, where there was a blaze in the engine bay of a car. It is understood the fire was caused by a mechanical issue, rather than having been started deliberately. Nobody was hurt in the incident.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said: "At 6.15pm on Sunday, August 7, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a car fire in Telford.

"One fire in engine bay of car. Crews used one hose reel to extinguish fire.

"One fire appliance was mobilised from Telford Central."

A series of suspected arson attacks on cars in Telford started at the end of last year and continued into 2022. More than a dozen blazes were reported.

Far right activist Tommy Robinson reported on social media that his car had been petrol bombed outside the Whitehouse Hotel in Wellington in January.

Telford
Local Hubs
News
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News