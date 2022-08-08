Latest Telford car fire reported - but no foul play suspected

Church Street in Hadley. Photo: Google

Firefighters were called to Church Street, Hadley, on Sunday evening, where there was a blaze in the engine bay of a car. It is understood the fire was caused by a mechanical issue, rather than having been started deliberately. Nobody was hurt in the incident.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said: "At 6.15pm on Sunday, August 7, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a car fire in Telford.

"One fire in engine bay of car. Crews used one hose reel to extinguish fire.

"One fire appliance was mobilised from Telford Central."

A series of suspected arson attacks on cars in Telford started at the end of last year and continued into 2022. More than a dozen blazes were reported.