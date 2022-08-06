Notification Settings

Estate agents doing their bit for food bank users

By Paul JenkinsTelfordPublished:

Kind-hearted staff at a Telford estate agents are providing a collection point for the food bank in the town

Branch manager Jason Bayliss
Branch manager Jason Bayliss

Staff at Morgan, Payne & Knightly on Dawley High Street are taking items during opening hours from Monday to Friday and then transporting them to Telford Crisis Support, who run the food bank project in Stirchley.

They started the initiative after the recent closure of the Co-Op in Dawley and the hardship people in the area are facing with the cost of living crisis.

Marketing manager Charlotte Nicholson said: "People are struggling at the moment in the Dawley area as elsewhere and we thought we would do something to help.

"With the Co-op closing and the Telford Food Share project moving out recently there is a lack of affordable food shopping, it is a difficult time in the area and the food bank is probably going to be used more and more. "Many people don't have a means of transport to get supplies to there so we are acting as a collection point for tinned food, pasta, soup, that kind of thing and transport it to the food bank at the end of the week. "So far it has proved quite popular we have had a lot of donations and intend to continue the service as long as it is needed, over the winter if necessary."

You can drop off donations at Morgan, Payne & Knightly's office at 63 Hight Street, Dawley between 9am and 5pm Monday to Friday

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

