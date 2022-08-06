Estate agents doing their bit for food bank users

"With the Co-op closing and the Telford Food Share project moving out recently there is a lack of affordable food shopping, it is a difficult time in the area and the food bank is probably going to be used more and more. "Many people don't have a means of transport to get supplies to there so we are acting as a collection point for tinned food, pasta, soup, that kind of thing and transport it to the food bank at the end of the week. "So far it has proved quite popular we have had a lot of donations and intend to continue the service as long as it is needed, over the winter if necessary."