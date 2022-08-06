Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Businesses say removal of brown tourist signs could end their livelihoods

By Sue AustinTelfordPublished:

Sir Gavin Williamson, MP for South Staffordshire, has urged Highways England to let Hollies Poultry Farm in north Staffordshire keep its brown tourist signs.

Jane Griffiths, Cate Dangerfield, Sue Jenkinson and Sir Gavin Williamson MP
Jane Griffiths, Cate Dangerfield, Sue Jenkinson and Sir Gavin Williamson MP

Hollies Poultry Farm is located on the Wolverhampton Road near Laney Green and has had a brown tourist sign since the creation of the nearby dual carriageway and M6 Toll Road over twenty-two years ago. These roads made the Wolverhampton Road into a cul-de-sac and these brown tourist signs were awarded to the farm at the time as compensation following the resulting cut in customer numbers.

However, Highways England is now threatening to not replace these brown signs following their removal for roadworks related to the new M54-M6 Link Road as they state the businesses inside Hollies Poultry Farm do not meet their criteria.

The businesses – Hollies Farm Shop, Cate’s Cakes Tearoom, and Angel Voices – are deeply concerned that losing these signs will spell the beginning of the end for their shops.

Jane Griffiths, owner of Angel Voices, said: “Over twenty-two years ago, Hollies Farm Shop managed to cling on despite 50 per cent of their business being lost when Wolverhampton Road became a cul-de-sac. While residents on the road received financial compensation from this change, Hollies Poultry Farm received these brown tourist signs as compensation and they have proved essential in driving up business ever since.

“If Highways England takes away these signs, three locally owned businesses could close overnight. We are not asking for the world, just for Highways England to engage with our concerns.”

Sir Gavin said: “I was deeply concerned to hear about Hollies’ Poultry Farm potentially losing their brown tourist signs which provide vital exposure for these local businesses. Highways England needs to do the decent thing by honour the past awarding of these signs to keep this deserved lifeline in place.”

Telford
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News