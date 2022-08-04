Notification Settings

Disposable barbecue identified as cause of tree fire in Shropshire

By David Tooley

Fire crews in Shropshire dealt with two fires in the open overnight - one of them caused by a disposable barbecue.

Sausages cooking on a disposable barbecue

A fire crew was sent from Telford Central to Haughton Lane, Shifnal at 9.33pm on Wednesday.

When they arrived they found one large tree and undergrowth on fire and spent nearly 90 minutes putting out the flames and dealing with remaining hot-spots.

The incident stop message was sent at 11.12pm.

Later on in the evening another fire in the open was reported in Calverhall, Telford, at 10.37pm.

One fire appliance was mobilised from Tweedale station.

When the crew arrived they found a bin fire and used buckets of water to put it out.

The crew sent their incident stop message at 10.15pm.

