Catch that pigeon! Rescue crew scrambled to Shropshire for bird in chimney peril

One fire crew was sent from Wellington to Monet Close at 9.17am on Thursday to an animal rescue.
They used small equipment to rescue the pigeon and the whole incident was reported as being over just under half an hour later at 9.44am.
A pigeon was rescued by firefighters from a chimney in Telford.
One fire crew was sent from Wellington to Monet Close at 9.17am on Thursday to an animal rescue.
They used small equipment to rescue the pigeon and the whole incident was reported as being over just under half an hour later at 9.44am.