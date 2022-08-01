Telford couple have surprise encounter with pop icon Ginger Spice at Euro 2022 Final

Emma with her childhood hero.

Emma and David Wells went to watch the game in London in high spirits – they are expecting their first baby together two years after their marriage.

Expecting to welcome the baby on September 22, Emma and David wanted to keep the gender a surprise, so decided they would rather not find out.

The soon-to-be mum, who will celebrate her 32nd birthday in late August, said: "It's keeping everyone guessing! We are just so excited, I feel so lucky to even be having a child, we can't wait to welcome him or her into the world. We are just so happy."

The lucky couple were sat six rows away from the pitch amongst the players' families.

She went on to reveal how the "best day ever" left them amazed after they bumped into Geri Halliwell.

Emma described the moment she saw her: "We were with two friends, and the four of us got into the lift at the end of the game to go up to the bar. When the lift stopped and the doors opened, Geri Halliwell was standing there! She was waiting to get in, but instead smiled and said "Congratulations, Mama, good luck with your baby."

Emma admits that she didn't recognise the Spice Girls star until the end of the conversation.

"She was just so lovely and so nice, she asked me if I knew what I was having and I said we were keeping it a surprise, and that was when I just thought, "Am I having a chat with Geri Halliwell right now."

She was even more surprised when the pop-star predicted the baby's gender.

"She said she thinks it'll be a boy, because of the way I was carrying. My friend Mandy agreed with her, and asked if she can take a photo of the two of us. She was just lovely, such a nice, genuine person. I felt like she was my new best friend the way we were talking."

Emma said she was a huge fan of the girl group as a child, which made the experience even more surreal.

"I had posters, T-shirts, games – it was just so crazy that I saw my childhood hero!

But it doesn't end there. Strangely enough, Emma's auntie messaged her the previous Saturday saying she just heard the Spice Girls playlist on TV.

"My auntie asked me if I remember how much I used to love them, and then I met one of them a few days later! It's just mad. I messaged her straight away and sent her the photo, she thought it was incredible."

David, 54, stood by taking photos and sharing his wife's excitement, as the singer congratulated them both.