High hopes England's hero Lionesses can inspire next generation after Euro glory

Cheering on England's Lionesses were members of the AFC Telford United ladies development squad

Those were the words of Gabby Logan after England's Lionesses stormed to glory against Germany in the Euros final at Wembley.

Sarina Wiegman's heroic side defeated Germany 2-1 after extra time in a tense clash, roared on by fans - including hundreds of Salopians in Telford's Southwater.

Fans young, old, female and male lapped up the celebrations after Ella Toone's stunningly deft lob and Chloe Kelly's battling close-range finish earned England the trophy after an almost faultless tournament.

Logan's words were a call to arms for fans who enjoyed this moment to stick with the women's game - to support girls and women and help propel the nation to further glory.

If the scenes in Southwater - where there was a huge screen in place - are anything to go by, popularity in the women's game has rocketed.

Mums Gina and Amy Thompson were watching the game with their twin boys Charlie and George, aged 12.

Gina couldn't get over how much progress has been made in recent years.

"When I played football at school in Hollinswood I was the only girl in a boys team. Now lots more girls are getting the opportunity to play which is brilliant.

"This is a monumental achievement for the women's game. There's so much quality in this team.

"The women's game only went professional in 2009 and you can see the progress they've made.

"I feel like I've waited for this for a long time. Women's football has always been there. Now everyone is talking about it.

"It happened because the FA has actually put money into the game. When they started, women had to pay to play and had to have full time jobs. How are you going to be able to do the strength and conditioning needed for the top level?"

The family all went to the Lionesses opening match of the tournament - a 1-0 win over Austria at Old Trafford, thanks to a strike from Beth Mead - who ended up taking home the golden boot and player of the tournament gongs.

"The atmosphere was amazing, Gina added. "The boys are really getting into it. We tried to get Wembley tickets, but they were like gold dust. But it's not bad here!"

As for their favourite Lionesses players? "The Russo goal was absolutely amazing," Gina said of Alessia Russo's backheeled strike against Sweden in the 4-0 semi-final victory.

"But we love Beth Mead and Mary Earps. I like the faces Earps pulls when she dives on the ball."

She added: "I'm just so glad to be part of something so huge."

Also in attendance, with a cracking spot at the front near the screen, were members of the AFC Telford United ladies development side. The team is relatively new, and was created due to demand as popularity in the women's game soared.

Nikki Bell-Wood was there with her daughter Minnie, aged 16, who plays for the team.

She said: “I think this team has had a lot of support. They’ve got more people watching.”

Minnie, who plays centre back and was previously with Wrockwardine Wood FC and AFC Wulfrunians, said: “Millie Bright is my favourite player. She just wins everything.”

Nikki added: "Minnie's been playing for about eight years and when she started it was just one league. Now there are two in each age group. I think the women are showing the men how it's done."

Roaring on the Lionesses with a glass of wine each were Doreen Edmonds, from Malinslee, Telford, and Heather Aston, from Dawley Bank. Heather just so happens to be the second cousin of Chelsea's Australian striker Sam Kerr - who is considered one of the best players in the world.

Heather said: "These sorts of events are absolutely brilliant. We are big sports fans. We go to Shrewsbury to watch the rugby when England play Wales and mix with the fans, and we used to go to Wimbledon before the pandemic."

"This team is just inspirational," she added. "They've got that fire in their bellies you need to win. They've got men, women and kids interested in women's football.

"Sam Kerr is my second cousin. We saw her play in Australia in 2006 and people were saying she's going places.