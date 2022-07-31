Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Missing Telford woman found safe and well after CCTV of her in Wolverhampton

By Ian HarveyTelfordPublished: Last Updated:

A missing Telford woman has been found safe and well following a police appeal.

Kelly Fielding, aged 37, had been missing from her home since Tuesday and police said they had been worried about her welfare after she was reported missing on Thursday.

Over the weekend, officers released CCTV images of her captured in Wolverhampton city centre on Wednesday, in hopes of finding her.

On Sunday afternoon West Mercia Police tweeted: "A 37-year-old woman from Telford, who was reported missing on Thursday 28 July, has been found safe and well.

"Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal."

Telford
Local Hubs
News
Ian Harvey

By Ian Harvey

@IanHarvey_Star

Shropshire Star Internet Editor based at the head office in Ketley, Telford

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News