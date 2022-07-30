CCTV images released of missing Telford woman last seen in Wolverhampton

CCTV footage of the last time Kelly Fielding was seen

Kelly Fielding has been missing from her home since Tuesday, and police say they are increasingly worried about her welfare.

Officers searching for the 37-year-old have now released CCTV images of the last known sighting of her on Wednesday at around 11.15am in Wolverhampton city centre.

Kelly Fielding

Kelly is believed to have links to North Wales, Staffordshire and Wolverhampton and is described as 5ft 3ins tall with dyed red hair.