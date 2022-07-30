CCTV images released of missing Telford woman last seen in Wolverhampton

Kelly Fielding has been missing from her home since Tuesday, and police say they are increasingly worried about her welfare.
Officers searching for the 37-year-old have now released CCTV images of the last known sighting of her on Wednesday at around 11.15am in Wolverhampton city centre.
Kelly is believed to have links to North Wales, Staffordshire and Wolverhampton and is described as 5ft 3ins tall with dyed red hair.
Anyone who sees her or has any information on her whereabouts is asked to call West Mercia Police immediately on 999.