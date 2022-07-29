Severn Hospice opens the doors at its 30th shop

Councillor Gemma Offland, Severn Hospice nurse Jan Weaver, Councillor Raj Mehta with Lady Jane and Sir Algernon Heber-Percy

The new Severn Hospice shop in Hadley represents the charity's 30th shop since its first branch first opened in Craven Arms in 1992.

Their network of community shops across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales bring in almost £1.5million for the charity each year.

The new shop, in the centre of Hadley, has filled the former Under-fives Community Shop with donated books, clothes and housewares.

The Laura Deighton Dance Company entertained bystanders before the doors opened to customers at 10am on Thursday.

President of Severn Hospice Sir Algernon Heber-Percy and his wife Lady Jane attended the opening along with Telford's mayor, Councillor Raj Mehta, a hospice at home nurse, members of the shop staff and volunteers.

After cutting the ribbon, Councillor Mehta said: “There is a need for this here at the moment, with the cost of living going up. It will help the community, so it is a win, win, win on both sides.

"Hadley is a great little community – we have everything we need here and the only thing that was missing was a charity shop. Severn Hospice has now ticked that box.”

Emily Jones, from Severn Hospice’s retail team, said: “Opening a new shop is always exciting and this is no exception. Our shops play such an important role and raise hundreds of thousands of pounds for us.

"This would not be possible without our amazing and loyal supporters, and it is through their outstanding generosity that we are able to care for local people living with incurable illness.

“Everyone has really pulled together to make sure that we hit opening day and I want to thank our builders, decorators, retail team, volunteers and everyone else for their hard work."