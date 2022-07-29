Eligible Telford households urged not to miss out on council tax rebate

More than 95 per cent of the eligible homes in Telford and Wrekin have now received their rebate, but officials have confirmed some are still left to claim their money.

Eligible homes in council tax bands A to D are entitled to £150 through the national council tax rebate scheme.

Eligible homes in council tax B and E in Telford and Wrekin can also claim £100 in a discretionary support payment from the council.

Since payments began in April, more than 95 per cent of eligible homes in the borough have received payments, totalling £9,806,100.

However, 3,600 properties still have not benefitted.

The council is encouraging those homes to get in touch, so the money can be paid to them.

Councillor Rae Evans, Telford & Wrekin Council's cabinet member for finance, governance and customer services, said: “Households are struggling with the rising costs of living and we’re on their side, that’s why we’ve worked hard to get this money out to people as soon as possible, as we know every penny counts.

“So far, we’ve paid the money to 95 per cent of eligible homes in the borough, and written to or emailed everyone else. We are now waiting to hear back from around 3,600 addresses, either for them to make a claim, or to verify their bank details so we can transfer their money.

“It’s important that all households who are entitled to this money receive it. To make sure that everyone does, properties that have not claimed the money by August 12 will have it credited to their council tax bill, rather than paid directly to them.

“No one who is eligible will miss out, but if you would prefer to have the money in your bank, rather than credited against your council tax, please get in touch before August 12 so we can arrange a direct payment.”