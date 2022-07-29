Borough's green spaces shown plenty of tender loving care during Love Parks Week

Telford Town Park being well used during the Queen's Baton Relay

An unprecedented four parks across Telford were awarded Green Flag status earlier this week and now the borough council is keen to say what its teams of employees and volunteers have been doing to make the parks perky.

Telford & Wrekin Council has a £50 million pot of money in its Pride in Our Community programme and says the parks have had a wedge of this money under a scheme called Parks Summer Spruce-up. On top of the maintenance money it is also investing £3.75m into actively improving and enhancing parks, play areas and green spaces.

As part of Love Parks Week the council is celebrating and supporting the efforts of volunteers and workers who protect and care for parks and local green spaces.

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council cabinet member for neighbourhood, commercial services and regeneration, said: "A lot of work goes into protecting and caring for our parks all year round, but it's essential to have them ready to be used to their fullest during the summer holidays.

"I want to thank all involved, including the 'Friends of' parks groups, volunteers, the Town and Parish Councils, council partners, and our Telford & Wrekin Council teams.

"Whether for exercise, fresh air or peace of mind, parks greatly improve our health and wellbeing.

"So, during this Love Parks Week, I want to invite people to get out and enjoy their favourite park."

Councillor Carter added: "I am so pleased that the borough now holds four Green Flag awards simultaneously. This shows the impact of our investment and the dedication and hard work being put into protecting and caring for our local parks and green spaces.”