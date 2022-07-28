Notification Settings

Award-winning park awarded grant funding

By Dominic Robertson

An award-winning park will be able to carry out more improvements after receiving more than £72,000 in grant funding.

The Friends of Stanmore Country Park near Bridgnorth
The Green Flag award-winning Stanmore Country Park, Bridgnorth, has been given the money from Severn Trent and Shropshire Council to enhance bio-diversity and encourage children to be involved in its care.

The Shining Light on Stanmore Park Project has received £65,582 from the Severn Trent Community Fund.

Shropshire Council has added a further £7,287, bringing the total project fund to £72,869.

The money will pay for much-needed improvements to the park, which has again been awarded the Green Flag Community Award

Cecilia Motley, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for communities, culture, leisure and tourism, and transport, said: “To have this generous funding from Severn Trent, and with additional funds from Shropshire Council, means we will be able to carry out some work to improve the park’s ecology, thinning tree canopies and enhancing the ponds.

“The park has been awarded the Green Flag Community Award, recognising the vital role that the Friends of Stanmore Country Park play in helping to manage the park. The grant project will also fund a shipping container so that the volunteers have a secure tool store on site.

“A training programme will also be delivered to upskill the volunteer group in countryside management techniques.”

Lucy Hockenhull for the Friends of Stanmore Park added: “The Friends of Stanmore is a small but active volunteer group dedicated to help deliver the ongoing park improvements created by this latest grant funding.

“We would like to invite everyone from the local community with some spare time to join in and help with a wide variety of tasks. For more information contact the ranger team on 01746 781192.”

Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

