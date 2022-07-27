Ukrainian character added to the Apples gang

Jason with the Ukrainian character and others

Jason is hoping to turn his Apples characters into a cartoon series and is getting help and advice from Shropshire Youth Trust on how to develop a business.

He has already used them to raise money for charities, projects that have attracted help from actors.

Hugh Bonneville, from Downton Abbey, voiced part of an animation that Jason did for the Young Lives Matter charity which helps young people with heart conditions.

Jason said: "I have created a new Apples Character called Poline.

"She's from Ukraine but she ran away from home to live in the UK. She meets Ted Hadley and his friends and joins their college. She is caring and very lovable."

He said he felt upset and angry about what it happening in Ukraine.

"It's made me angry to think that the poor civilians have had to leave their home to keep safe when they've done absolutely nothing wrong.

"The Apples Gang has always been about diversity and equality, and all this with what Russia has done to Ukraine is not just horrible it is pure evil and sickening."

"I Wanted to show how much I care about Ukraine and how much I feel really bad for the people."