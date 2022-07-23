Young Ukrainian family rehoused in Telford get to grips with UK life

Pam Rogers with her new Ukrainian family

Mother Olena Petriuchenko, and daughters Anastasiia Limarenko, 16 and Yelyzaveta Petriuchenko, three, arrived from Kharkiv in April to stay with Dave and Pam Rogers in Ketley Grange, one of 150 families from the war-torn country to be housed in the area.

Although the three Ukrainians have settled in well and are coming to terms with the difference between their old lives and their new ones in relative luxury, Pam said it has still been difficult at times for them to adapt.

She spoke after the launch of a digital language guide developed by Word360 which has been trialled in Birmingham and it is hoped will be rolled out amongst all Ukrainian families.

Housed in the form of a digital booklet, it features key phrases and scenarios to assist children living with British families and attending schools in the country for the first time, and highlights all aspects of UK life from money, social and language skills to sports and leisure opportunities.

The guide was co-created with input from pupils at Erdington Academy School, many with lived refugee experiences themselves, who took part in focus groups to help shape the content.

Pam said: "We are loving having the three of them here and they have settled in well, but I have to admit we were totally unprepared for all the challenges that came with trying to get them set up for life here initially so having the digital language guide would have really helped.

“Olena and of course the little one arrived with very little English, so overnight 16-year-old Anastasiia became their translator. She has had to grow up so quickly, trying to navigate the complexities of universal credit, bank account applications and biometric clearance.

"It’s been a lot of stress to fall on such young shoulders. Even going to the dentist proved challenging, as clearly the language we needed was so specific to discuss what they needed.

“The family have been through a very difficult time. What brings it home is seeing three-year-old Yelyzaveta cower every time a plane flies over our house – even seeing the Spitfire in Telford for the Cosford Air Show visibly shook Anastasiia who is obviously older.