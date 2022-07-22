Pupils visit site of new £1.4m nursery

Pictured on site are children (left to right) Kiai, Kaysan, Martha and Mason with Redhill Primary Nursery Lead, Liz Hayes and Morris Property Contract Manager, Ian Carswell.

The £1.4 million project at Redhill Primary School in Telford is being led by Shrewsbury-based developers Morris Property.

The team is two months into the new-build phase of the contract, having completed the first phase to provide a temporary nursery and demolish the existing one.

The new nursery hands over early in the New Year.

Over the summer, the team will demolish the existing nursery building, to make way for the a single-storey, steel framed construction.

The new nursery will feature a glass lantern roof light, sliding wall in the main hall to sub-divide the space and an impressive glulam timber canopy to provide cover for outdoor soft play areas.