Telford tribute band festival cancelled as organisers can't find new venue

Shropfest has been cancelled

Shropfest 2022 was due to take place on July 29 and 30 at the Traveller's Joy pub in Horsehay, Telford - having already been delayed from early June.

But the festival, which would have featured Queen, Oasis, Michael Jackson, Ed Sheeran and Britney Spears tribute acts, has been scrapped.

The organiser said on social media: "Hi folks. We have been searching for a new venue for over two weeks as unfortunately the Traveller's Joy pulled the plug on hosting Shropfest 2022 due to a family death.

"With this is mind, we have already started the process to issue refunds to everyone who brought a ticket. Quite a lot have already gone into the bank but the rest will take 14-28 days. Anyone who paid via Facebook messenger, the money will re-issued in the same period of time.