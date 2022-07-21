Housing group pledges to help young people

Representatives from Wrekin Housing Group

The housing association has partnered with The Careers & Enterprise Company to become a ‘Cornerstone Employer’.

It says it is part of Wrekin’s continued drive to help young people across Telford and Wrekin, Shropshire & Staffordshire prepare for the world of work.

The initiative will see Wrekin, which provides affordable housing over 27,000 people, work with other employers to support school and colleges across the regions.

It have already undertaken a significant amount of work in local schools’ and colleges – with staff taking part in careers events and also helping young people with mock interviews, school employability days, offering work experience placements.

Jan Lycett, Executive Director of Business Solutions at The Wrekin Housing Group said: "As a ‘Cornerstone Employer’, Wrekin will work to ensure young people have access to meaningful engagement with employers as well as access to an array of experiences.

“Wrekin has always had a strong commitment to supporting young people. We are delighted to become a Cornerstone Employer. We are committed to working with local schools and colleges to help young people raise their aspirations and consider all the career options available to them.