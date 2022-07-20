Vandals damage life-saving equipment at Telford parks

Image courtesy of Shropshire Fire and Rescue, an example of an emergency throwline board

Locks have been broken on a throwline board at Telford Town Park, and two throwline boxes have been completely removed at Tart Pool in Hinkshay.

The UK experienced record-breaking temperatures in some parts of the country earlier this week – prompting more people to swim in rivers, lakes and brooks – but causing greater risk to life.

And at least four people under the age of 17 have died in open water in the UK since Saturday, with the youngest confirmed as 13-year-old Robert Hattersley, who got into difficulties in the River Tyne near Ovingham, Northumberland.

Guy Williams, area manager for Shropshire Fire and Rescue, said they are deeply disappointed with the behaviour of the vandals.

He said: "In Telford and Wrekin lifesaving safety boards have been cut, and some mindless idiots have decided to destroy them, which is really disappointing."

As well as being on high alert for wildfires due to the weather, the service fire is concerned about the dangers the water poses.

"We have the water safety issue," he added.

"The water is that cold it shocks people, no matter how good a swimmer you are.

"It is still this cold temperature in the rivers, lakes and brooks.

"And cold water does not discriminate.

"So it is a really significant message to stay out of the water."