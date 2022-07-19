Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

'Biggest chocolate éclair' sparks charity challenge

By Matthew PanterTelfordPublished: Comments

Can you take on a Shropshire bakery's giant chocolate éclair charity challenge?

Kris Dimitrov with the giant eclair
Kris Dimitrov with the giant eclair

Nanny’s Craft Bakery in Crown Street, Wellington, has made the ‘county’s biggest chocolate éclair’ to mark three years since opening.

“We are challenging a customer to eat the 18-inch long éclair – if they do they don't have to pay for it,” explained Kris Dimitrov, who owns the family business which specialises in Bulgarian and English bakery treats.

“If they don’t manage to eat the whole éclair by themselves they will have to pay £20 which we will donate to the Telford and Wrekin Interfaith Council.”

Kris was one of the first recipients of the Pride in Our High Street empty shop grants from Telford and Wrekin Council and completed a start-up course with business consultants Good2Great.

He diversified during the pandemic, making a much larger range of products, and his shop now has a huge following.

Telford
Local Hubs
News
Wellington
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

News reporter@MattPanterMedia

News reporter covering Sutton Coldfield. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News