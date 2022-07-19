Kris Dimitrov with the giant eclair

Nanny’s Craft Bakery in Crown Street, Wellington, has made the ‘county’s biggest chocolate éclair’ to mark three years since opening.

“We are challenging a customer to eat the 18-inch long éclair – if they do they don't have to pay for it,” explained Kris Dimitrov, who owns the family business which specialises in Bulgarian and English bakery treats.

“If they don’t manage to eat the whole éclair by themselves they will have to pay £20 which we will donate to the Telford and Wrekin Interfaith Council.”

Kris was one of the first recipients of the Pride in Our High Street empty shop grants from Telford and Wrekin Council and completed a start-up course with business consultants Good2Great.