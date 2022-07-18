Team ready to take on three peaks challenge for charity

The team from Persimmon gearing up to take on the challenge

Fourteen colleagues at Persimmon Homes West Midlands, based on Stafford Park in Telford, are in training ahead of the gruelling challenge next month.

The fundraisers will climb Snowdon in Wales – 1,085m, Scafell Pike in England – 978m, and Ben Nevis in Scotland – 1,345m, over the course of 24 hours.

They are raising money for Severn Hospice, Hope House and Derwen College.

George Armstrong, quantity surveyor at Persimmon, said: “We all have our own training plans as we prepare for what will be a huge challenge across August 12 and August 13.

“All three of the chosen charities undertake essential work for people who need it most.

“Some of our participants have personal links with the chosen charities which I’m sure will spur us on to complete the challenge.

“It’s really exciting and we can’t wait to get going.”

More than £2,500 of the £6,000 target has already been raised.

The total walking distance of The Three Peaks Challenge is 23 miles, or 37km, and the total ascent is 3,064 metres, or 10,052ft – twice the ascent of the Yorkshire Three Peaks, over a similar total walking distance. The total driving distance is 462 miles.

Stephen Cleveley, managing director of Persimmon Homes West Midlands, said: “We are really proud of all of our colleagues who are taking on this mammoth challenge in aid of three great causes.

“I’m sure there will be a few sore legs when they return to their jobs.”