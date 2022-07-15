Telford council investing £100,000 on electric vehicle charging points

The council said the move was part of its electric vehicle-charging strategy which will support its climate change plan.

It will encourage the rollout of electric vehicles (EVs) through a charging network to improve residents’ quality of life through noise reduction and further improved air quality.

Councillor Richard Overton, deputy council leader and cabinet member for housing, enforcement and transport, said: “As a council on the side of our residents, we’re investing £100,000 into more electric vehicle charging points so that EV becomes a more attractive option, allowing people to charge up across the borough.

“Our strategy will follow our cooperative approach to working closely with charge point operators, business and residents to ensure the roll out meets demand at the scale and pace of growth needed for Telford."

There were 1,613 EVs registered in the borough by the end of last year.

Speaking about the investment, Councillor Overton said: “This will help people to make the switch to electric, reduce our carbon emissions and keep our air cleaner. We’re aiming to get the new points installed by the end of the year.”

Telford & Wrekin Council operates six EVs with a further seven due to arrive soon.